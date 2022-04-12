Radulov will not be available against the Lightning on Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Radulov is pointless in his last eight contests and has just one goal in his last 18 matches, so few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his absence from the lineup. Barring a huge offensive output to end the year, Radulov is poised to finish the year with the lowest point-per-game total (0.32) of his NHL career.