Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't play Tuesday
Radulov will be scratched against the Rangers on Tuesday after showing up late to practice, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's a bold move by coach Jim Montgomery to bench the star winger while the team is making a playoff push, but rules are rules. Rather than call-up a player from AHL Texas, Dallas will utilize seven defensemen with Jamie Oleksiak slotting into the lineup. Jason Spezza figures to be the most likely candidate to jump up to the top line with Tyler Seguin. Look for Radulov to return to action against Colorado on Thursday.
