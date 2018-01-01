Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't return Sunday
Radulov will not return to Sunday's game against the Sharks after sustaining an upper-body injury, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Radulov was able to log 9:16 of ice time and an assist before suffering the injury. Tyler Pitlick and Brett Ritchie could be in store for added playing time if Radulov is forced to miss extended time off the ice.
