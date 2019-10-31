Stars' Andrej Sekera: Expected to miss next two games
Sekera (undisclosed) won't play Friday against Colorado and is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
At this point it's safe to assume Sekera will miss both of the Stars' next two contests, but Dallas will undoubtedly release another update on his status if he's somehow able to recover in time to suit up against the Canadiens. In all likelihood, the veteran blueliner will need to wait for Tuesday's clash with Colorado for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Unavailable against Wild•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Injury not considered serious•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Heads to dressing room•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Rare sight on scoresheet•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Produces first helper with new team•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Lands deal in Big D•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.