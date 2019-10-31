Sekera (undisclosed) won't play Friday against Colorado and is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

At this point it's safe to assume Sekera will miss both of the Stars' next two contests, but Dallas will undoubtedly release another update on his status if he's somehow able to recover in time to suit up against the Canadiens. In all likelihood, the veteran blueliner will need to wait for Tuesday's clash with Colorado for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup.