Stars' Andrej Sekera: Expected to play Sunday
Sekera (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Sekera has next to no offensive upside -- he's picked up a total of 13 points in 73 games over the past three campaigns -- but he's been logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game for the Stars this campaign, and will likely continue to fill a similar role upon his return to the lineup.
