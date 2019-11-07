Sekera (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Sekera has next to no offensive upside -- he's picked up a total of 13 points in 73 games over the past three campaigns -- but he's been logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game for the Stars this campaign, and will likely continue to fill a similar role upon his return to the lineup.