Stars' Andrej Sekera: First goal of 2019-20
Sekera scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Sekera may petition the league to play all games outdoors now -- after failing to tally a regular-season goal since March 23, 2017 (a span of 104 games), a Winter Classic appearance got the defenseman back in the goal column. He's up to six points, 58 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 37 contests this season.
