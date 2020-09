Sekera will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 6 matchup with the Lightning, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Considering Sekera has tallied one assist in his last 37 games and hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 3 versus Detroit, few fantasy players will notice his absence if he is unable to play. If Sekera can't give it a go, Taylor Fedun should be the leading candidate to take his place in the lineup.