Sekera produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Sekera got a puck to the front of the net, and Jason Dickinson swiped it home for the opening goal just 2:24 into the contest. The helper was Sekera's first point in 13 outings this year. He's added 20 blocked shots, 13 hits and eight shots on goal in a mostly defensive role.