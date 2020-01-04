Stars' Andrej Sekera: Goals in back-to-back games
Sekera scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Sekera put the icing on the cake with his second goal in as many games after a multi-season scoring drought. He's posted four points in his last three outings, but don't expect the 33-year-old to keep up this pace for long. He had all of 12 points over 60 contests in the last two campaigns combined, and he's at only seven points through 38 appearances this year.
