Sekera crashed into the end boards and needed help to get to the locker room, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Sekera is the third Stars defenseman to require attention for an injury in Saturday's contest versus the Penguins. The incident happened in the third period when the blueliner got tangled up with Nick Bjugstad in a puck race. Given the timing of Sekera's injury, he may not return to the contest.