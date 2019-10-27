Stars' Andrej Sekera: Heads to dressing room
Sekera crashed into the end boards and needed help to get to the locker room, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Sekera is the third Stars defenseman to require attention for an injury in Saturday's contest versus the Penguins. The incident happened in the third period when the blueliner got tangled up with Nick Bjugstad in a puck race. Given the timing of Sekera's injury, he may not return to the contest.
More News
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Injury not considered serious•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Rare sight on scoresheet•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Produces first helper with new team•
-
Stars' Andrej Sekera: Lands deal in Big D•
-
Andrej Sekera: Time in Edmonton over•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Records assist in season finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.