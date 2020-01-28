Stars' Andrej Sekera: Healthy scratch Monday
Sekera served as a healthy scratch for Monday's game versus the Lightning.
With the return of Stephen Johns, the Stars now have eight healthy defensemen on the roster. According to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, it's likely all eight blueliners will remain with the team. Only three (John Klingberg, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell) are truly a lock for the lineup each game. As such, Sekera can be expected to occasionally spend time in the press box. The Slovak has seven points, 63 blocked shots and 46 shots on goal in 44 appearances -- he's mostly a defensive presence, so fantasy owners likely won't notice him missing from the lineup every now and then.
