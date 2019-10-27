Stars' Andrej Sekera: Injury not considered serious
Sekera (undisclosed) isn't expected to be sidelined long after exiting Saturday's game versus the Penguins. Coach Jim Montgomery said the injury didn't seem serious, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
This is good news for Sekera, who has lost large portions of the last two campaigns to injury. It's also good for the Stars, who are already missing Roman Polak (upper body) and could ill afford more injuries early in the year. Sekera should be considered day-to-day.
