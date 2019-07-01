Sekera penned a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Stars on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sekera was bought out by the Oilers on Sunday, but didn't take long to find a new home. The blueliner -- who appeared in just 24 games last season due to injury -- figures to join a revitalized Stars club that is also expected to add veterans Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry. The 32-year-old may not be able to be a 40-point producer any more, but should still be a factor in the offensive zone, as well as joining one of the two power-play units.