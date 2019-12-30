Stars' Andrej Sekera: Manages two assists in win
Sekera collected a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Sekera's no-look pass went to Alexander Radulov, who fired home the tying goal. He added a helper on Mattias Janmark's empty-net tally as well. The assists ended a 10-game point drought for the defenseman, who now has five helpers in 36 contests this year. Sekera has added 56 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating, but the lack of offense makes him unreliable for fantasy owners.
