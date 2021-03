Sekera scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Sekera tallied his first goal of the campaign at 7:17 of the second period. The 34-year-old defenseman has just two points in 17 contests, but they've come in his last five outings. Sekera's added 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating, but with almost no offense, he's not a viable option for fantasy defense corps.