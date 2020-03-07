Stars' Andrej Sekera: No points in last 10
Sekera has gone 10 games without a point.
The Slovak blueliner has 13 shots on goal, seven blocked shots and five hits in that span. Sekera hasn't been a major producer this year, with only eight points, 62 shots and a plus-9 rating through 56 outings -- fantasy owners likely don't need to track his output.
