Sekera (undisclosed) posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in 12:45 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

It's unclear why Sekera missed Thursday's game against the Lightning, but he was healthy enough to play in his usual third-pairing role Saturday. The Slovak blueliner is up to four points, 19 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 24 appearances. His low-scoring play isn't likely to attract much attention in fantasy.