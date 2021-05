Sekera scored a goal, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Sekera's third-period tally briefly gave the Stars hope for a comeback, but the Lightning scored the last three goals of the game. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to five points, 57 blocked shots, 43 hits and 29 shots on net through 43 contests. He'll likely close the year in a bottom-pairing role that has yet to see him generate much offense.