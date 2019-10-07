Sekera recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

It's Sekera's first point of the year in three games. The 33-year-old currently serves as the more defense-oriented member of a pairing with Miro Heiskanen. He has reached 30 points three times in his career, but injuries have limited him to only 60 games and 12 points over the last two years, which he spent with the Oilers. While he should threaten 20 points if healthy this year, it's unlikely he'll justify a spot on most fantasy rosters.