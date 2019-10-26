Stars' Andrej Sekera: Rare sight on scoresheet
Sekera has just one assist through 12 games this season.
While lacking offense, Sekera has managed 23 blocked shots and 15 shots on goal in 2019-20. He's skating 21:11 per game on the second pairing, his highest ice time since 2016-17 when he played 21:29 per game with the Oilers. Sekera no longer sees meaningful power-play minutes, which will hinder his offense, and that in turn makes him unlikely to be of interest in fantasy.
