Stars' Andrej Sekera: Registers helper Tuesday
Sekera posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
Sekera set up Miro Heiskanen for the Stars' only goal of the game. Sekera now has three helpers in 25 contests this year. The 33-year-old has added 40 blocked shots and 26 shots on goal with a plus-5 rating. Given the low point production, there's no reason to roster Sekera in most fantasy formats.
