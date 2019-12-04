Sekera posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Sekera set up Miro Heiskanen for the Stars' only goal of the game. Sekera now has three helpers in 25 contests this year. The 33-year-old has added 40 blocked shots and 26 shots on goal with a plus-5 rating. Given the low point production, there's no reason to roster Sekera in most fantasy formats.