Sekera has appeared in just four of the Stars' last eight games.

Sekera has been splitting time fairly evenly with Roman Polak since the return of Stephen Johns made the Stars' blue line crowded. Through 50 games this season, Sekera has eight points, 68 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating. He won't play every night unless injuries arise -- the 33-year-old is safe to avoid in fantasy.

