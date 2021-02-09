Sekera (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sekera will miss his fifth consecutive contest after being placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Prior to his absence, the 34-year-old defender recorded two shots, 12 blocks and four hits in five games while averaging 17:45 of ice time. At this point, it seems Sekera's days as a 30-40 point producer are long gone as he'll be lucky to hit the 25-point threshold this season.