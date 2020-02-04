Stars' Andrej Sekera: Sends helper in win
Sekera registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Sekera found Corey Perry for an insurance tally in the third period. The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for the Slovakian defenseman, who now has eight points in 46 outings. The Stars' blue line is crowded, which means Sekera isn't an everyday player -- he's safe to avoid from a fantasy standpoint.
