Sekera (COVID-19 protocols) will be added to the Stars' active roster and suit up for Thursday's tilt with the Hurricanes, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sekera will suit up for the first time since Jan. 30 after finally clearing COVID-19 protocols. The 34-year-old is still searching for his first point of the season but already racked up 12 blocked shots through five games.