Sekera registered an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

It was an unlikely combination leading to the Stars' series-clinching goal. Sekera centered a pass for Joel Kiviranta, who buried it to complete his hat trick. As for Sekera, the assist was his first point in 16 playoff games. The blueliner has seen less than 15 minutes per game, while adding 20 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He's not likely to make an impact in the fantasy game.