Sekera (lower body) did not skate in warmups, indicating he'll be out for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sekera will miss a second straight game with the injury. The 34-year-old blueliner usually brings a defensive presence to the lineup, so he won't be missed much in fantasy. His next chance to return is Saturday's rematch with the Blue Jackets.