According to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, Sekera (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for morning skate, which all but confirms he won't play Tuesday against Colorado.

Sekera will miss a fourth consecutive contest and remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. Either way, the veteran blueliner has only picked up one assist in 13 games this campaign, so his continued absence will go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.