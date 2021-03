Sekera scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Sekera flicked a point shot through a maze of bodies that somehow found the back of the net, giving Dallas a 2-0 lead 8:16 into the third period. It was just the second goal of the year for Sekera, although both have come in the last week. The 34-year-old has just three points in 21 games and is several years removed from his days as a fantasy contributor.