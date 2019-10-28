Sekera (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Sekera was injured during Saturday's loss to the Penguins, but coach Jim Montgomery was optimistic about his status following the contest. Joel Hanley figures to slot in during Sekera's absence. The 33-year-old blueliner could suit up for Friday's game against the Avalanche.

