Sekera will have an MRI on Monday to evaluate the lower-body injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Sekera seems to be trending in the wrong direction, though the MRI should provide a better understanding of the nature and severity of his injury. Stars GM Jim Nill said Monday that Sami Vatanen -- who the team claimed off waivers from the Devils -- should be available if Sekera can't go.