Cogliano scored a goal on two shots and amassed four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Cogliano sandwiched his goal -- the fourth and final for the Stars in the contest -- around minor penalties for a check to the head of Matt Irwin and interference with Predators goalie Pekka Rinne. Despite the somewhat reckless penalties, Cogliano had a solid game. He's produced three points in his last four outings and seven points in 33 games this season.