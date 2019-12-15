Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Adds insurance tally
Cogliano scored a goal on two shots and amassed four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Cogliano sandwiched his goal -- the fourth and final for the Stars in the contest -- around minor penalties for a check to the head of Matt Irwin and interference with Predators goalie Pekka Rinne. Despite the somewhat reckless penalties, Cogliano had a solid game. He's produced three points in his last four outings and seven points in 33 games this season.
