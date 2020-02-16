Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Assists in consecutive games
Cogliano recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Cogliano has assists in consecutive outings and three helpers in his last six games. The 32-year-old is at 13 points, 70 hits and 57 shots on goal through 57 contests this year -- he's probably not worth a look in most fantasy formats at this stage of his career.
