Cogliano suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Cogliano got crushed by Ryan Reaves in the first period and went straight to the locker room. He has just three points in 17 games with the Stars, but he was given second-line duties in this contest with Jamie Benn (upper body) also out. The Stars now have just 11 healthy forwards, so they may need to dip into AHL Texas for reinforcements.