Cogliano (upper body) has returned to Dallas and is targeting Tuesday against the Rangers as a potential return date, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.,

Cogliano was limited to just 3:17 of ice time Tuesday before his exit for an issue that will keep him out for at least two contests. Considering the veteran winger has tallied just three points over 17 games since joining the Stars, his absence shouldn't ruin many fantasy seasons, but it will open the door for Joel L'Esperance to rejoin the lineup Thursday.