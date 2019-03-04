Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Doubtful for Tuesday
Cogliano (upper body) is doubtful Tuesday against the Rangers but expected to play Thursday against the Avalanche after practicing Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Check back prior to Tuesday's game to confirm Cogliano's status, but it looks like the one-time NHL iron man is set to sit out one more game before making his return.
