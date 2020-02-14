Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Draws helper in 1,000th career game
Cogliano earned an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Cogliano marked his 1,000th regular-season game with an assist on Radek Faksa's second-period tally. In his career, Cogliano has 397 points (164 goals, 233 helpers). He's up to 12 points, 70 hits and 57 shots on net through 56 outings this year, mostly in a third-line role.
