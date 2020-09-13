Cogliano recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Cogliano was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the Western Conference finals. He was needed after Radek Faksa (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Game 3. Cogliano produced in his return to action, creating a turnover and feeding Joe Pavelski for the Stars' first goal of the game. As long as Faksa and Roope Hintz (undisclosed) are out, Cogliano's spot in the lineup should be secure, although he's not likely to see more than bottom-six minutes.