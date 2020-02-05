Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Ends cold spell with assist
Cogliano recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Cogliano snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper on Jason Dickinson's second-period tally. For the season, Cogliano has 11 points, 67 hits, 51 shots and a plus-1 rating in 52 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.