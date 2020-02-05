Play

Cogliano recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Cogliano snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper on Jason Dickinson's second-period tally. For the season, Cogliano has 11 points, 67 hits, 51 shots and a plus-1 rating in 52 contests.

