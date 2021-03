Cogliano recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Cogliano snapped his nine-game point drought with his helper on Roope Hintz's third-period tally. The 33-year-old Cogliano has only five points, 34 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-4 rating in 22 contests. He mostly works in a defensive, bottom-six role, so the veteran forward won't turn many heads in fantasy.