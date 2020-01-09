Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Ends slump with assist
Cogliano generated an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Cogliano had the secondary helper on Blake Comeau's second-period tally. Entering Wednesday, Cogliano had gone six games without a point. The 32-year-old now has nine points, 53 hits and 39 shots on goal through 42 contests this season. He's a bottom-six player without enough production to warrant much fantasy attention at this stage of his career.
