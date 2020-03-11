Cogliano scored a goal on three shots and had three hits with two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Cogliano was stuck in a 10-game point drought before lighting the lamp with 8:02 left in regulation. It was the 399th point of his NHL career, but only his 14th in 68 games this season. The 32-year-old is headed toward a second straight season with a single-digit goal total and is not a fantasy option.