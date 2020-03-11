Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Finally hits scoresheet
Cogliano scored a goal on three shots and had three hits with two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Cogliano was stuck in a 10-game point drought before lighting the lamp with 8:02 left in regulation. It was the 399th point of his NHL career, but only his 14th in 68 games this season. The 32-year-old is headed toward a second straight season with a single-digit goal total and is not a fantasy option.
More News
-
Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Stuck in slump•
-
Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Draws helper in 1,000th career game•
-
Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Ends cold spell with assist•
-
Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Gearing up Wednesday•
-
Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.