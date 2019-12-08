Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Finds first goal of 2019-20
Cogliano scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Cogliano opened the scoring at 11:59 of the first period. The tally snapped a 31-game goalless streak for the 32-year-old, which dated back to last season. He's still far from a regular on the scoresheet -- Cogliano has only five points and 23 shots on goal through 30 appearances in 2019-20.
