Cogliano scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Cogliano opened the scoring at 11:59 of the first period. The tally snapped a 31-game goalless streak for the 32-year-old, which dated back to last season. He's still far from a regular on the scoresheet -- Cogliano has only five points and 23 shots on goal through 30 appearances in 2019-20.