Cogliano notched an assist and a pair of hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

The veteran forward had the pass to set up Nick Caamano's first career tally, which gave the Stars a 3-2 lead in the third period. Cogliano experienced his worst NHL season last year with only six goals and 17 points in 78 games between the Ducks and Stars. He had reached 35 points in the prior two campaigns, but a bottom-six role this year will limit his scoring chances.