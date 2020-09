Cogliano (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Cogliano was unfit to play in Friday's Game 7 win over the Avalanche, and the veteran winger is in danger of missing a second straight contest. Even if he's healthy enough to play, however, don't be surprised if Joel Kiviranta, who recorded a hat trick in Cogliano's place Friday, remains in the lineup.