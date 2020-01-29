Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Game-time call Wednesday
Cogliano (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Cogliano has rarely missed a game in his 13-year NHL career, so it seems likely he will play Wednesday. The winger is currently bogged down in a 15-game goal drought and has added just three helpers over that stretch, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option, at best. In the event Cogliano can't give it a go, the Stars may need to dress seven blueliners due to Roope Hintz's (upper body) absence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.