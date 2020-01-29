Cogliano (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Cogliano has rarely missed a game in his 13-year NHL career, so it seems likely he will play Wednesday. The winger is currently bogged down in a 15-game goal drought and has added just three helpers over that stretch, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option, at best. In the event Cogliano can't give it a go, the Stars may need to dress seven blueliners due to Roope Hintz's (upper body) absence.