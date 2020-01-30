Cogliano (lower body) will play in Wednesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Originally deemed a game-time decision after getting hurt during Monday's win over the Lightning, Cogliano shook off his injury in time for another cross-conference clash. The 32-year-old will play on the third line, and his fantasy value remains deflated with just 10 points over 48 games.