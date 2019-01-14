Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Headed for Big D
Cogliano was acquired by the Stars from the Ducks in exchange for Devin Shore on Monday.
Cogliano has just 11 points in 46 games this season, which could see him miss the 30-point mark for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign -- though the winger is currently riding a three-game point streak. The Toronto native could slot into a top-six role in Dallas, but will likely have to start producing if he is going to hold onto that assignment.
