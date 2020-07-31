Cogliano was forced out of Thursday's exhibition game in the first period with an undisclosed injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

With the Stars off Friday, fantasy players won't be getting an update on Cogliano's status for Monday's matchup with the Golden Knights. If the winger is deemed unfit to play, the club has some leeway to push back his return until after the round-robin contests. In the event Cogliano misses any game time, Justin Dowling or Ty Dellandrea could jump into the lineup Monday.