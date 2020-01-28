Cogliano (lower body) is still day-to-day but could play in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Cogliano exited during the second period of Monday's game versus the Lightning with a lower-body injury, and Roope Hintz also sustained an upper-body injury during the contest. If neither can go Wednesday, coach Rick Bowness said the Stars may roll out seven defensemen.